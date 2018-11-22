Avengers 4 Trailer: All the Rumors About When It Will Release

Marvel fans are in painful wait for any official Avengers 4 details – starting with what the actual title of the film will be. Right on the heels of wanting a title reveal is the desire to get the first Avengers 4 trailer, and as more and more rumors and details fall into place, the window of opportunity for when the Avengers 4 trailer will be released has been narrowed down quite a bit.

Based on the current criteria for when the Avengers 4 trailer is most likely to arrive, a variety of industry analysts and/or pundits have been playing a series guessing game. Scroll below to see all of the current rumors about when the trailer will drop, gathered into one handy list:

Black Friday

Unconfirmed but a very reliable source is claiming the trailer for Avengers 4 is coming THIS Friday! pic.twitter.com/JVOCSrJBNc — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) November 19, 2018



SuperBrosMovies writer Daniel R says that the Avengers 4 trailer will be part of the great deals fans get on Black Friday (Nov. 23rd).

Avengers: Infinity War Special Screening

AVENGERS 4 trailer at Collider screening on November 28th? Hmmm… — Movie Details (@Bobross80850463) November 19, 2018



Collider is hosting an Avengers: Infinity War screening event on the 28th, and since the Russo Bros will be in attendance, some fans think the Avengers 4 trailer will drop as a surprise.

One Year Anniversary

The first Avengers: Infinity War trailer was finally released on November 29th, 2017.

A lot of fans think Marvel Studios will celebrate the “anniversary” of that first Infinity War trailer by releasing the Avengers 4 trailer.

*One Year Anniversary

If we’re getting technical, the first Infinity War trailer was released on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. In the 2018 calendar year, that would be Wednesday, November 28 – the same date as that Infinity War special screening with the Russos.

Definitely need to keep your eyes peeled that day!

Deadpool & Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse hits theaters on Wednesday, December 12th; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrives on Friday, December 14th.

With two Marvel movies releasing in one week, it seems like a sure bet Marvel Studios would want that Avengers 4 trailer attached to both.

Mary Poppins

Look, it could happen with Mary Poppins y’all!

The iconic Disney character returns to theaters on December 19th, and any time that week would work as a great counterprogramming launch of the Avengers 4 trailer.

Christmas

It’s now been revealed that Netflix will premiere Avengers: Infinity War on Christmas Day (Dec. 25th).

While Marvel is giving fans that “Christmas gift” it would only be fitting to allow them to follow their Infinity War binge re-watch by viewing the Avengers 4 trailer.

