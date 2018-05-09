‘Avengers 4’ Directors on When the Trailer Will Drop

Now that Avengers: Infinity War has been unleashed in theaters, it’s time to look forward to Avengers 4. The wait for our first look at the new movie, however, might be longer than some might have hoped.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo opened up about their next steps with Marvel Studios as they pertain to the still untitled Avengers 4 and when the trailer might drop. With the movie far from complete, the trailer is likely more than a couple of months away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No idea,” Joe Russo. We haven’t cut any of the film together yet. We’ll have to see. We’ll get it set for the next two or three months.” Of course, this means the fans hoping to see a trailer for Avengers 4 play in theaters before July’s Ant-Man and The Wasp are probably out of luck.

The directors, in fact, dodged most questions about Avengers 4 by detailing how little work they have done to the film outside of its actual production thus far. “Joe and I always talk about it, there’s this filmmaking adage that goes, ‘You make a movie three times over: when you write it, when you shoot it, and when you edit it,’” Anthony Russo said. “And so, right now, we have not edited that movie at all. So we haven’t even gone through that whole phase of finding that film. Not only that, we haven’t even completely finished shooting it. We still have to shoot some stuff to complete the movie and even though we’ve shot the vast majority of it.”

They do, however, admit that Avengers: Forever is the closest guess to the film’s actual title that they have seen, so far.

When asked if the deaths in Avengers: Infinity War were specifically chosen to serve a narrative purpose in Avengers 4, the directors did admit every choice will move the story. “Joe and I can’t go into too much detail because we’re not gonna talk about where the story goes from here but it’s… all of our choices are based on story,” Anthony Russo said. “It’s based upon the road that these characters have traveled, in not only this movie, but throughout the entire entity up to this point because, again, these movies are the culmination. So all we can say is that they are very focused story choices. That’s our motivation for everything. And, again, that’s why we love Marvel so much is they never let the tail wag the dog. The creative choices always lead the process and then they figure out how to pull off the miracle of making it work on a business level.”

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.

Leave your Marvel questions and thoughts in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.