Here’s What Iron Man’s Armor Could Look Like In ‘Avengers 4’

It seems with every Avengers movie we get a fancy new Iron Man suit, and while the underlying tech isn’t going to change in Avengers 4, this new art could give us an idea of what an updated version of his suit could look like.

The new art comes from artist Ultraraw26, who posted the art with the caption “Mark 85 inbound!!! @robertdowneyjr.” The new suit features the same overall torso design from Iron Man’s Bleeding Edge inspired suit from Avengers: Infinity War, though there are some major differences in the arms and legs. The previous suit was mostly red with gold accents, while this one features gold legs and arms leading up to the gauntlets and boots, which are still red.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Actually, the gauntlets are the other big change. While they are red (with blue LEDs, just like the rest of the suit), Iron Man’s gauntlets are now almost like energy or electricity conductors, looking like giant tasers. In Infinity War we saw him deploy a blaster-like form of these as well as wings that responded to commands and could amplify his energy blasts, but these are in a whole other ballpark.

You can catch the new art in the post above.

Tony Stark won’t be the only one suiting up with new armor in Avengers 4. His buddy James Rhodes will also be getting a new upgraded suit of armor in the film, one that looks bulkier and more armored than the one he wore in Infinity War. It makes sense that Tony would pull out all the stops, as there are only a few Avengers left.

That could also be the reason why it seems Pepper Potts could also be donning armor in Avengers 4, at least according to this toy leak. It seems to show Pepper rocking her Rescue armor, and if that is the case it gives the heroes one more armored ally to take the fight to Thanos, or whoever is wielding the gauntlet by the end of the film.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.