‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Zoe Saldana Shares Flashback Photo of Gamora

While fans are eager to find out how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be able to take down Thanos when Avengers 4 premieres next year, but sometimes, it’s good to just sit back and reflect.

That’s what Zoe Saldana’s doing with her latest post to social media, in which she’s in the process of getting her make up done for the Gamora character. And as you’d expect, it is a very lengthy process.

This is a similar look that fans might recognize from the video Saldana posted on her Instagram Story earlier this week, only this time it’s paired with the hashtag saying “flashback.”

Perhaps some read too deep into the video, thinking it confirmed Gamora was onset for the reshoots for Avengers 4, when the truth of the matter is that this could have been filmed last year. Given the secrecy surrounding this film, it doesn’t seem like we will find out until the movie actually premieres in theaters.

Fans are hopeful for Gamora’s return, especially after the character’s tragic death in Avengers: Infinity War that enabled Thanos to secure the Soul Stone.

Given the elements of time travel that are rumored to be in the movie, there’s a good chance the heroes could help reverse the effects of Thanos’ snap as well as save Gamora. But Saldana is still acting like her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is at an end.

“I don’t know,” Saldana said to the LA Times. “For the sake of the devoted fans out there — we don’t want to rob them of an amazing experience. It’s all for them that we do what we do and we also protect what we do … It was sad, of course, because I think that we all suffer from FOMO. There is a fear always of missing out, but I’m so happy that I got to play a part in the Marvel Universe, and I also got to play a character that — it has been brought to my attention — is seen as a great role model for young women. And also for young boys. I live for that, that’s why I do what I do. So I guess I’m going to cry all the way to Avatar, you know?”

She revealed that she had to return for Avengers 4 reshoots, so it’s very likely Gamora will make an appearance in the next film. But will she be saved from her tragic fate?

We’ll find out when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.