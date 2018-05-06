‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Actor Says He’s Going To Miss Playing SPOILER

Avengers: Infinity War definitely delivered some surprises, and one of the heroes affected is addressing the new status quo.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Infinity War, so if you haven’t seen it yet you’ve been warned.

Infinity War doesn’t waste any time in setting up its villain, and two fan favorites are the ones that suffer the consequences. That includes Idris Elba’s Heimdall, who manages to complete one more heroic act before he is killed by Thanos. He went out like a warrior, but that doesn’t mean Elba isn’t going to miss him.

“#SpoilerAlert Gonna miss my guy…Heimdall…”

Heimdall manages to transport a beaten Hulk back to Earth before Thanos can kill him, and in turn, Thanos stabs Heimdall after his heroic deed as Thor is made to watch. This occurs right before Thanos kills Loki with his bare hands, resulting in a gut punch unlike many others.

Heimdall was first introduced in the original Thor and has been a fan favorite ever since. It seems his time has come to an end in the MCU however, but he certainly leaves behind a grand legacy.

The Russo Brothers touched on Infinity War’s many deaths in a recent interview with the students of Iowa City High School.

“We made those deaths impactful- emotionally, because you have an emotional connection with those characters and it’s difficult taking someone like Peter Parker and putting him in that position,” Russo said. “What 16 year old wouldn’t want not to go in such the way it’s shown so we set up that relationship between he and Tony Stark in separate movies to lead to that moment- it’s a father-son relationship. It’s painful to watch. Certainly the most painful to watch is the Gamorra sequence because Thanos is a horrible despicable creature- who believes that he sincerely loves her- which makes it a lot harder to watch. So we try to complicate things emotionally because our job as storytellers is to tell the best story we can and make your experience as many emotions as possible when you watch the film. Because ultimately it is a- you’re paying money to go see it and if we can make you laugh, cry, happy, sad and feel catharsis- you get a lot more for your money than just laughing or just crying.”

