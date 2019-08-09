Avengers Chose Who Has Best Beard Between Captain America and Thor

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there have been two epically glorious beards that have been the subject of particular fawning among fans, and they come from two of the most iconic superheroes in the franchise. But it’s hard to determine whose is better: Captain Americaor Thor?

Along with the home video release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios set up a lot of its stars and asked them some pretty divisive questions, telling people to pick their preferences including the beards of co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans. The answers were surprising…

How well do you know the cast of Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame? Round 2! Make it a movie night when you get the film on Digital now and Blu-ray 8/13: https://t.co/j6WuDxta3D pic.twitter.com/934y1uGAgh — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 9, 2019

With answers from Evans, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Mark Ruffalo, and Paul Rudd, Captain America’s beard won out four votes to one. In fact, Ruffalo is the only one who voted for his Thor: Ragnarok co-star.

While this might be the end of an era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we still might not see the end of Captain America’s story in the franchise. Evans himself recently teased that because of all the unanswered questions surrounding his character, there could be a future story to tell with Steve Rogers.

“You know, I’m not sure I can give you those answers. That’s weak as shit, but ask the writers,” Evans said at ACE Comic Con Seattle. “Look, I understand there’s a lot of things you can question about the time continuity but if there’s one thing I’ve learned about working with Marvel, they don’t leave stones unturned. They really don’t.”

Hemsworth, to his credit, is far from done with the MCU and recently revealed he’s returning for Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in his solo franchise. Before the film was officially revealed, the actor expressed interest in returning to play the character once again.

“I’d play that character [Thor] again. I love it so much – especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character. And I don’t even know when or if they’re shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3],” Hemsworth said. “I’ll work with any of those guys. Asgardians Of The Galaxy. That’s actually great. You might’ve just got me my next job. Thank you, man.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.