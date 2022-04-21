Black Panther Just Quit the Avengers, and His Replacement Is a Former Villain

✖

Black Panther is no longer a member of the Avengers. Having been a foundational member of Marvel's flagship team, T'Challa has decided to part ways with the group in the latest issue of Avengers. More peculiar yet, the character was subsequently replaced with a character that's filled the role of a villain as of late.

The King of Wakanda has been hellbent on finding Mephisto and bringing him to justice, except events in the character's solo series are prohibiting him from doing so. Given that this iteration of Nighthawk was created by Mephisto and former SHIELD agent Phil Coulson — ah, comics — Black Panther opted to trust Nighthawk with all of the current intel he had.

Could Hyperion and Power Princess be close behind?

"The new Squadron Supreme of America have been a big part of my Avengers run almost since the beginning, and that has all been leading to this," Aaron previously said of his take on the Squadron Supreme. "As militantly-nationalist, government-sponsored heroes operating out of Washington D.C., they've been calling themselves 'America's Mightiest Heroes' for a while now. In Heroes Reborn, they become much more. In this world where the Avengers never formed, the Squadron are now and have forever been Earth's Mightiest Heroes."

He added, "So you're looking at a Marvel timeline that played out radically different. When Galactus first came to earth, it wasn't the Fantastic Four who were there to face him. When the Green Goblin threw someone to their death from the George Washington Bridge, it wasn't Spider-Man who was there screaming. When a Civil War tore apart the Marvel heroes, it wasn't Iron Man and Captain America who were fighting at its center. Heroes Reborn drops us into the middle of a world where the Marvel landscape has been radically recast and reshuffled, in some ways that I think will be surprising."

Some time later, one Kyle Richmond finally found himself a member of the Avengers.