Avengers Writer Teases “World-Shaking” Moon Knight Arc

With Empyre on the horizon, it’s about to be a busy few months for the Avengers. The flagship Marvel team is set to be a major in the upcoming space event and at the same time, they’ll have their hands full on Earth battling Moon Knight and his new mummy armada. This April, Avengers #33 will feature the first story in an arc being heralded as the Age of Khonshu, a story writer Jason Aaron says he has wanted to tell for years.

In a new blog post on his site, the writer teases the batch of issues as a “world-shaking, face-breaking” story. “If you’ve ever wanted to see Moon Knight at his most badass, taking on the most powerful, primordial forces of the Marvel Universe, with all his moon-powered fury, then this is the world-shaking, face-breaking arc for you,” Aaron writes.

If you know one thing about Aaron, it’s the fact he oftentimes plants the seeds for story arcs long before they’re actually published. In the case of Moon Knight, fans caught a glimpse of the character leading a mummy army in a splash page in Avengers #10 way back in November 2018. Now, a year and a half later, fans will finally see it come to fruition.

“Everything you see on that tease is stuff we’ve either already set up or we’re looking to set up,” the writer told us at the time. “I did the same thing on Thor over the course of years. We did multiple versions of those teasers. I was teasing Mangog five years before we ever got to the Mangog story, so I like putting a pin in things and showing this is literally where we’re going. It might take a little while to get there, but I’m not planning on going anywhere for a while, so we’ll get to all of them.”

As Aaron’s blog post says, the Age of Khonshu story arc has been his primary focus of the year and he’s “looking for it to set the tone” of what he wants to do in the Marvel Universe moving forward.

The full solicitation for Avengers #33 can be found below.

AVENGERS #33

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A)

Cover by MATTEO SCALERA

Spider-Woman Variant by Khoi Pham

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BENJAMIN

MOON KNIGHT VS. THE AVENGERS

Mummies are rising from their graves. Secret armies march by moonlight, from K’un-Lun to Wakanda to Greenwich Village. A dark god invades Asgard. And the Moon Knight has been unleashed as never before. So begins the Age of Khonshu. So fall the Avengers.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99