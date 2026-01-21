Wonder Man’s Avengers Potential Addressed Ahead of Doomsday (And How He Might Join the Team) [Exclusive]

Marvel fans were a little surprised when Marvel Studios confirmed that they were developing a Disney+ TV series based on the character of Wonder Man. Not because it didn’t make sense, the hero hadn’t yet appeared in the MCU (and in fact was cut out of a major Easter Egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), but he’s also one of the few characters in the Marvel universe who has a day job (acting). His arrival on Disney+, though, set up a perhaps troubling precedent, as he was one of the last remaining major Avengers characters from the comics that hadn’t appeared on screen, leading fans to believe he might not actually make the team itself.

Wonder Man finally premieres on Disney+ next week, with all eight episodes dropping at once, and becomes the first Marvel Studios release for 2026, which will end with the arrival of Avengers: Doomsday in December. Though it seems unlikely Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s hero might appear in that film, it’s not completely off the table, and the team behind Marvel’s next TV series has revealed to us Simon Williams’ potential for joining Earth’s mightiest heroes in the future, but it depends on two things.

Wonder Man Writer Reveals How Character Can Join The Avengers

Speaking with Comic Book for Wonder Man, we asked the series’ head writer, Andrew Guest, about the plan for Simon Williams getting tapped to join the Avengers. Since it’s unclear if that was ever the intention for the character in the MCU, or if they intended for him to just live in his own TV show (it’s stuck under the “Marvel Spotlight” banner after all), Guest pulled back the curtain about how it could happen. What he revealed is that Marvel is going with the flow, but nothing is off the table.

“I think Marvel’s approach to this is let each project stand on its own, and if an audience connects with it and if they connect with the character, then they can figure out how to keep using them,” Guest revealed. “As we just discussed, Trevor Slattery, maybe you thought he would be a one-and-done after Iron Man 3, but Destin (Daniel Cretton) was able to bring him into Shang-Chi and find a whole other side of him. I was so thrilled to get to use that same character again, so hopefully, people fall in love with Simon Williams, and he can continue to live on.”

So the ball for Wonder Man’s future on the Avengers has bounced into two courts: the first is the audience, who need to see the character’s show and decide if they really like him, and the second is whether another creative working at Marvel has an idea about what to do with the character next. The good news is that, as noted by Guest, no one could have guessed after Iron Man 3 and the controversy that arose from Trevor Slattery’s inclusion, that Ben Kingsley would not only return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but KEEP returning.

It seems unlikely that Wonder Man will be shunned by Marvel fans, especially as Doomsday hype keeps building, but it goes to show how one good idea can give a character a distinct future in the MCU. We’re still 11 months out from Doomsday’s premiere, with Avengers: Secret Wars lingering in the wings as well, so it really feels like it’s only a matter of time before that iconic Avenger joins the team.