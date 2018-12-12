‘Avengers’: Coulson Hates Superheroes Now

Agents Phil Coulson is back in action but he has changed quite a bit since the last time he was operating in the Marvel Universe.

SPOILERS for Avengers #11 by Jason Aaron, Ed McGuinness, and Cory Smith follow.

In the Marvel Universe, Phil “Cheese” Coulson was a US Ranger who fought alongside fellow Ranger Marcus Johnson in Afghanistan. When Johnson’s mother died, Coulson returned to America with his friend and learned that Marcus was actually Nick Fury’s son. When Marcus, now known as Nick Fury Jr., decided to follow in his father’s footsteps, Coulson wasn’t far behind. They both became agents of SHIELD.

Coulson continued serving in SHIELD until the organization came under the control of Steve Rogers. Coulson was among the first to piece together that Captain America was a Hydra double agent. Coulson went rogue and Cap, soon to be revealed as Hydra’s Supreme Commander, sent Deadpool to clean up the matter. Deadpool, trusting Captain America implicitly, murdered Coulson.

The heroes eventually managed to defeat and overthrow Hydra with the help of the real Captain America. Since then, Cap and the Avengers have had a bit of a falling out with the United States government. This had led the US to form its superhero team, the Squadron Supreme of America.

Coulson is heading up that team. There’s been no explanation of how he came back to life, but Avengers #11 does reveal a bit about how his outlook on superheroes has changed.

Where Coulson once idolized and obsessed over superheroes, being betrayed and murdered by them has given him a new take.

“I idolized them,” Coulson says. “All of them. Even the ones you’ve never heard of. To such an obsessive degree. When I was a kid I used to make little note cards, charting their powers and my educated guesses at their origins. I spent so much money over the years on…vintage Captain America trading cards. So embarrassing.

“I don’t idolize super heroes anymore. I grew up…about five seconds before I died. All that adoration bled right outta me through the gaping bullet wound in my chest…But I should be thankful too. I know because if I hadn’t died as part of some ridiculous super hero war, I wouldn’t have seen the light. I wouldn’t be where I am today, with the strength and conviction to do what needs to be done to protect this country.”

Coulson later called Iron Man a “loudmouth jerk” and Captain America a traitor. As if to emphasize the point, he even burns his Captian America trading card.

What do you think of Coulson’s new attitude? Let us know in the comments!