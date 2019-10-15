All MCU Heroes in Marvel’s Avengers: Damage Control

Avengers: Damage Control is coming along as an entry point for Marvel fans to their beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe. It allows them to literally step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in their very own Wakandan Iron Man suit of sorts and battle Ultron alongside the Avengers. “All things considered, Avengers: Damage Control is one of the most immersive experiences ever created and a tremendously impressive entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for fans wishing they could exist in that world,” ComicBook.com’s review of Avengers: Damage Control reads. Part of what makes the experience so immersive is the roster of Marvel heroes featured.

Many of the Marvel heroes featured in Avengers: Damage Control featured the voices of actors seen on the big screen in Marvel Studios films. Others, such as Ultron, were recast for the experience. The entire cast list has not yet been revealed.

However, having experienced Avengers: Damage Control, we are able to compile a list of each Marvel hero featured in the experience.

Warning! If you’re considering going to the Damage Control experience yourself, some of these heroes may be considered spoilers for your experience!

Shuri

Avengers: Damage Control opens up with Letitia Wright’s Shuri welcoming the “new recruits” into the experience.

Okoye

What would a story involving Wakanda be without the leader of the Dora Milaje, Okoye?

Black Panther

And, of course, T’Challa himself has to join the fight to save the world.

Hulk

Hulk is in the experience, however, he seems to have recovered from snapping his fingers in Avengers: Endgame or simply be an earlier version of the character.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man makes an appearance but we’re unsure if Tom Holland’s voice was used for the character.

Falcon

Would it really be the Avengers if Falcon wasn’t on your left?

The Wasp

After becoming a full on hero in Ant-Man and The Wasp and joining the fight in Avengers: Endgame, Evangeline Lily is back as the Wasp for Avengers: Damage Control.

Ant-Man

Of course, where the Wasp goes, Ant-Man must not be too far away — Paul Rudd and all.

War Machine

While the MCU feels different without Iron Man, his pal War Machine is on the scene.

Doctor Strange

One of the highlights of Avengers: Damage Control is entering the Sanctum Santorum and having a full on, eye to eye conversation, with Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye, as Ronin, does show up in Avengers: Damage Control. So much for retirement!

Captain Marvel

The newest member of the Avengers and perhaps the strongest, Captain Marvel, brings the heat in Damage Control.

Thor

Stormbreaker and all, you’ll fight beside the God of Thunder with Thor in Damage Control.

Korg

And, of course, where Thor goes is trusty pal Korg will follow ever since Thor: Ragnarok!