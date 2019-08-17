Avengers Star Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Favorite Scarlet Witch Scene

Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen names a heartwrenching beat from the climax of Avengers: Infinity War as her favorite scene as Scarlet Witch.

“I don’t know why this is my favorite scene, because it was sad, but I think my favorite scene was not killing Paul [Bettany], the Vision, but it was that whole day,” Olsen said at German Comic Con in Dortmund. “Some of the days on set don’t feel like we get a lot done because maybe you’re there to turn your head or something, and that’s a 12 hour day of work, and that day felt like we got to do a lot of things that day.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene finds Olsen’s Wanda holding off an advancing Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Wakanda when she’s forced to use her abilities to destroy the Mind Stone — one of the six Infinity Stones needed by Thanos to achieve his mission of wiping out half of all life in the universe — at the cost of her killing lover Vision.

When Wanda completes the deed, Thanos utilizes the Time Stone to reverse the act. He then murders the synthetic android by ripping the Mind Stone from Vision’s head.

“And getting to work with Paul Bettany, and getting to work with Josh Brolin again — because I did get to work with him earlier in my life [in 2013’s Oldboy] — and to get to be on set with all three of us was a really fun day on set, and it actually felt like we were doing some good work,” Olsen said. “So that was my favorite scene to film. Destroying Paul [laughs].”

Olsen also shed some light on coming Disney+ series WandaVision, reuniting Wanda and Vision some time after Avengers: Endgame.

“Paul and I can’t wait. Paul and I have had so much fun working together on all of these films, knowing that, eventually, our relationship was going to get closer and closer as the films went on,” Olsen said. “But everyone’s really great. We get to work with the greatest group of people [in the Marvel Cinematic Universe], we all genuinely have so much fun.”

WandaVision streams exclusively on Disney+ in Spring 2021. Olsen will also star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, out May 7, 2021.