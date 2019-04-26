Avengers: Endgame $300 Million Plus Opening Weekend Now Being Called Likely

Avengers: Endgame has finally hit theaters, and the film is already breaking box office records! For a while, experts have predicted that it could become the first movie to ever earn $300 million at the box office during its first weekend, and now they’re saying that this outcome is “likely.” According to Deadline, one rival distribution exec declared, “I don’t see how the pic doesn’t get to $300M-plus.” In fact, the site is now reporting the movie could earn anywhere between $315 million and $330 million.

ComicBook.com has also confirmed with our sources that the film could break the $300 million mark, with analysts suggesting a $320 million outcome. Even more impressively, the global opening is projected to hit $950 million to $1 billion by Sunday.

The film has already exceeded expectations this week after it earned $60 million last night, taking out Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the biggest Thursday night earner in history. Projections had Avengers: Endgame earning about $43 million last night, which means all of the film’s other projections for the week could easily be toppled. If the movie does surpass $300 million, it will have easily beaten Avengers: Infinity War‘s weekend record by an impressive amount. Last year, Avengers: Infinity War earned $257 million on its opening weekend.

The new movie has a hefty run time, coming in just over three hours, but that won’t stop the movie from making an unprecedented amount of money. Especially considering many theaters have showings happening all through the night. For example, the AMC in New York City’s Times Square had showings last night/this morning that began at 1:45am, 2:30am, 3:30am, and 4:30am.

“With wildly enthusiastic critic and fan reviews, interest in Avengers: Endgame has continued to grow beyond even the most optimistic projections. AMC wants everyone to be able to participate in this national cultural event of seeing Avengers: Endgame now on the big screen. So, at AMC Theatres, we have set aside approximately 10 million seats and 58,000 showtimes for this historic event. AMC has dedicated more seats and more showtimes behind this film’s opening than for any other movie in our history. While ticket sales to date have been incredibly robust, we still have millions of available seats for those making last-minute decisions to go to the movies in theaters this weekend and share in the euphoria,” AMC CEO, Adam Aron, explained.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

