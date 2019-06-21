Avengers: Endgame Just Over $40 Million Away From Avatar as Re-Release Looms

It looks like Marvel Studios is doing whatever it takes to make Avengers: Endgame the highest grossing movie in box office history, and it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are saying “On Your Left” to the reigning champion Avatar. And now it doesn’t have much more to go to take the crown.

As of the latest box office reports according to Box Office Mojo, Avengers: Endgame is sitting $43.5 million behind Avatar; Endgame has made $2.7445 billion so far, while Avatar is sitting with $2.788 billion.

It’s not a sure thing that Avengers will pass Avatar — after less than two months in theaters, it’s momentum has started to stall out. But Marvel Studios looks to give the film a major boost next week that could push it past James Cameron’s 3D spectacle.

As ComicBook exclusively learned in our conversation with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theaters next weekend with six minutes of brand new footage that will air after the credits role. So while the film didn’t have any post-credits scenes when it first premiered, fans can expect a lot more with this new version coming next week.

“We are doing that,” Feige said of an Endgame re-release with new footage. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

The synopsis for the new version from Cinemark revealed a hint of what’s going to be hitting theaters:

“After the events of Infinity War, the universe is in ruins. The Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe. Includes 7 minutes of bonus content & Stan Lee tribute.”

During a separate interview with ScreenRant, Feige revealed more details about the bonus content hitting theaters.

“Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie,” Feige said. “If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

We’ll see if this is enough to push Avengers: Endgame over the hump and past Avatar when the new version debuts.

The extended version of Avengers: Endgame is expected to hit theaters next week. Stay tuned for more details about the updated release.