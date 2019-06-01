Avengers: Endgame Now $92 Million Away From Passing Avatar

Marvel’s box office juggernaut Avengers: Endgame marches ever closer towards its lone remaining competition Avatar, and the latest box office numbers put it even closer. After the latest update Endgame is just $92 million shy of its $2.787 billion dollar goal, which would seat it as the highest grossing movie worldwide of all time. It would be preferable if it could pad that total a bit too before it completely leaves theaters, though at this point it will take all it can summon up just to beat Avatar’s lofty total.

The film got out to a meteoric start, but we knew as time went on it would become harder and harder to pull in sizable numbers. Now we see that in action, as even a gap like $100 million might not seem like a lot when compared to $2 billion, but it is still a sizable amount to bring in when other competition is in theaters vying for audiences dollars and they’ve already seen your film several times.

It will be extremely close, even if Endgame ultimately passes it, and fan campaigns like #BeatAvatar will be the key to helping it make that final push. Marvel could very well add something to Endgame in theaters if it’s close but not quite there. They could release the film for a week with a special scene or extra bit of commentary from the team to drive people in one last time, and that would definitely help make up the gap.

Now, this is only worldwide box office we’re talking about mind you. When it comes to domestic Avengers: Endgame is going to end up in the number two spot behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Endgame has impressed with $805.26 million, but it has no hope of catching The Force Awakens’ $936.66 million.

It’s an impressive feat, and even other Star Wars films haven’t been able to catch it, and we don’t see Endgame doing it either. You can check out the official description below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.