Here’s Why Avengers: Endgame Included the Epic A-Force Scene

In its three hour runtime, Avengers: Endgame included its fair share of iconic moments from Captain America (Chris Evans) wielding Mjolnir to Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) callback to The Winter Soldier and Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey JR.) final “I am Iron Man” line. Another moment that stood out was during on the movie’s most pivotal scenes as the Avengers were trying to get the Stark Infinity Gauntlet across a massive battle field.

At one point, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is nearly captured before the MCU’s version of the A-Force step in, resulting in one of the MCU’s most “GIFable” moments. Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely told Variety they included the shot because the MCU has had its fair share of all-men shots.

“Marvel fans, increasingly, with every movie, [have] gotten these great female characters,” Markus says of the moment. “Some people can call it pandering but it’s also like we have tons of shots of all men. Why not have a shot of all women and they’re so cool? It just seemed like ‘Let’s celebrate it!’”

McFeely echoed the sentiment, revealing the most moving part of the situation was seeing the crew care so much about one single moment.

“I remember on the day we shot that, every woman on the crew and in the offices came down and were sort of milling about behind the cameras,” recounts McFeely. “That was, perhaps, the most moving part of it for me, how important it was for everybody to see it.”

The shot was massive and included virtually every female MCU character introduced to date from Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

