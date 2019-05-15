Avengers: Endgame Had To Add One Hero Into Women Of Marvel Sequence Digitally

Avengers Endgame featured a host of memorable scenes, including one fantastic moment where the women of Marvel all assembled as one on the battlefield and led the charge. That included heroes like Gamora, Captain Marvel, Wasp, Shuri, Rescue, and more, but the scene had to have one significant addition done in post-production. The beginning of that A-Force moment has Captain Marvel picking up the Infinity Gauntlet from Spider-Man to keep it away from Thanos, and the two share a humorous moment where Spidey tells her his name is Peter Parker. Thing is, Tom Holland wasn’t actually there when that was filmed.

WETA visual effects supervisor Matt Aiken recently broke down the much talked about scene, and it turns out that Tom Holland couldn’t be there for shooting that day. That’s why they had to work around him and add him into the scene digitally at a later time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The only person who wasn’t able to be there on that day was Tom Holland, and Spidey has to hand the Gauntlet off to Captain Marvel at the start of that shot, so we had a stand-in for Spidey and we ended up filming him with a kind of faux-motion control rig a couple of weeks later when Tom Holland became available, and we tracked him into that shot and popped him in,” Aiken told CinemaBlend.

That wasn’t the only new detail Aiken revealed, as it turns out there were plenty of forces outside of the Chitauri in Thanos’ final army.

“There’s the Sakaarans, and I think we see them first in Guardians 1, on Morag. They’re kind of the ground troops who were trying to stop Quill when he grabs the Power Stone and escapes from Morag. So they’re there. We’ve got the Outriders. The majority of the Outriders this time have actually got two legs and six arms, so they’re actually eight-limbed creatures. There were a few of those in the Battle of Wakanda in Infinity War in the ILM sequences there, but in terms of upping the ante, most of them were the eight-limbed variety for Endgame. There’s the Chitauri and their chariots, of course, from the Battle of New York from The Avengers.”

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!