Ant-Man Can’t Stop Trying to Kill Iron Man in Avengers Meme

Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is a cold-blooded killer. Well, that’s according to a viral new Avengers meme, at least. Shared on r/MarvelStudios with nearly 15,000 upvotes, the meme points out the fact Rudd’s Scott Lang has climbed into Iron Man‘s (Robert Downey Jr.) chest cavity on at least two separate occasions, both to unhook vital attachments in Stark-related technology. First, it was the pint-sized hero unhooking some of the Iron Man armor in Captain America: Civil War in hopes of giving Team Cap a quick upper hand. Then, it was an orchestrated effort in Avengers: Endgame to unhook Stark’s arc reactor to give him the sensation of a heart attack.

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see the two characters back together in the same MCU property, it’s increasingly unlikely. Downey’s role as Tony Stark is all but guaranteed to be over despite Rudd moving for with Ant-Man 3. Peyton Reed will be back to helm the film, his third set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When we spoke with the director on the press tour for Ant-Man and the Wasp, he hoped to return so that he could dive into the Quantum Realm mythos even further.

“I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie,” Reed previously shared with ComicBook.com. “In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground.”

He added, “There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

Avengers: Endgame can now be streamed on Disney+.

Upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios has yet to set release dates for its theatrical releases in Ant-Man 3 and Blade.

