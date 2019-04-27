Avengers: Endgame Has Already Passed Avatar’s Box Office Total in China

Avengers: Endgame has already surpassed the Chinese box office total of Avatar. Just three days into its international release, the Marvel Studios film has already grossed $217.4 million in China through Friday, surpassing the $204.1m Avatar made over the course of its entire run in the market.

Though Avatar did exceptionally well in many overseas markets, China was the locale it faired best, even though it opened nearly a month later there than any other location. Avatar also succeeded in other markets such as Japan ($171.9m) and the United Kingdom ($150m).

As of this writing, Endgame has tallied just $25m in the UK and initial box office results from Japan weren’t available at press time, as the movie just opened there. Endgame has yet to open in Russia (April 29th), where Avatar netted an additional $117m.

While Endgame would have to boost their numbers in some other markets for it be guaranteed to take down Avatar, already surpassing the total in China is a good sign for the Marvel Studios. At the end of the day, it will come down to the amount of stamina the superhero flick has at the box office. Should it put out numbers comparable to Avatar in the next week or two, it’s a very good indication of where Endgame will end up when the dust settles.

On the other hand, if Endgame features a steep drop its second week in theaters, that could impact the legs the film has moving forward. If social media chatter this weekend has been any indication, it’s pretty safe to say the film should continue putting up strong numbers for the next few weeks.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home, which swings into theaters July 2nd.

