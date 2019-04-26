Avengers: Endgame Breaks All Time Opening Night Box Office Record With $60 Million

Well, that didn’t take very long now did it? After just one night in theaters, Avengers: Endgame has already written its name in the box office history books. Marvel’s biggest blockbuster to-date was expected to be a behemoth when it hit theaters this weekend, but so far the film is already exceeded the lofty estimates, delivering the biggest opening preview night in box office history.

Avengers: Endgame made a whopping $60 million on Thursday night, knocking off previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens. 2015’s return to Star Wars earned $57 million in its preview night, a record that seemed nearly unbreakable at the time. Well, Endgame is certainly a one-of-a-kind box office performer, and the broken records are just getting started.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Thursday night, before the numbers were exactly final, projections had Avengers: Endgame finishing the preview outing at around $43 million. Of course, that wasn’t official from Disney, and the added screenings in the middle of the night gave Endgame an even bigger boost. $60 million is now the opening night number to beat, and that likely won’t change any time soon.

The previous opening preview night record for the MCU was last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, which earned $39 million on its first Thursday.

With $60 million already in the bag, and three full days to go, it’s entirely possible that Avengers: Endgame will hit the $300 million mark in its opening weekend. That’s a feat no other movie in domestic box office history can claim. The current opening weekend record belongs to, you guessed it, Avengers: Infinity War at $257 million. It will be almost impossible for Endgame not to top that.

Did you go see Avengers: Endgame on Thursday night? How much do you think it will make this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!