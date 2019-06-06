Mark Ruffalo on New Avengers: Endgame BTS Photos: “We’re Filming A Wedding, They Said”

Avengers: Endgame is well into theaters, but the cast is still sharing photos of their time on set. Even some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest actors cannot leave the film behind, and Mark Ruffalo is high on up there. After all, the actor just posted more behind-the-scenes photos from Avengers: Endgame, and it gives insight on a major scene.

And because this is Ruffalo we’re talking about, the actor had to put a light twist on one of its saddest scenes.

The photos which can be seen below show off one of the film’s final scenes. Iron Man has died in his final showdown with Thanos, and the movie shows the Avengers gathering to lay the hero to rest. However, Ruffalo says the crew were told they were filming a very different scene.

“We’re filming a wedding, they said,” the actor shared.

Of course, the scene is a sad one on the screen, but Ruffalo shows things were more loose on set. Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth are all smiles in the photos, and they are not the only ones. The whole crew can be seen in the background, and the team proves they were able to pull themselves out of the sobering scene when the Russo Brothers called a cut.

These photos and others like it have been flooding in the Internet in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, but the cast did wait just enough time to unleash the spoiler gate. Not only did the film’s directors request fans to keep a tight spoiler ban on the film for a couple weeks after its release, but audiences are still hesitant to share overt points of Avengers: Endgame online unless they’re sure it won’t spoil the film. This diligence has not gone unnoticed, and Joe Russo explained in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter why the ban was even needed.

“This is the environment we live in now,” said Joe Russo. “We can’t control the internet. It’s its own monster. Whether there’s malicious intent or compulsive intent to reveal story points of pop culture content, we wanted to make sure that we asked for a level of decorum in how all of that was dealt with.”

Addin in, Anthony Russo said, “We certainly respect the idea that when you see a film, you want to discuss it, you want to talk about it, you want to share your experience. And that’s a really important part of the process. But it’s trying to establish a window where people are given the opportunity to see the film.“

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.