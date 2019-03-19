Black Panther Gets an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Quantum Suit in New Fan Art

The latest Avengers: Endgame trailer hit earlier this week and with it came a set of new suits for the Avengers as they working on taking down Thanos (Josh Brolin) once and for all. The matching white suits — which many fans anticipate are used for traveling through the Quantum Realm — were only shown on those who survived The Decimation in Infinity War, leaving fans to come up with their own fan art of other MCU characters in the suits.

This weekend we showed you art of what Spider-Man (Tom Holland) could look like in the Quantum Realm suits. Another astonishing piece of fan art has surfaced that show’s Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) donning the new getup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no telling how the Avengers get their new suits, though they do bear a striking resemblance to the outfit Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) wore on his way into the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp. If not that, perhaps the Avengers work with Shuri (Letitia Wright) and the nation of Wakanda to use vibranium to their advantage on reversing the Snap.

Either way, the Quantum Realm is set to be a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Marvel Studios moves into Phase 4 of their plan, something Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously teased last year.

“At the end of Ant-Man we followed Scott Lang into the Quantum Realm for the first time,” Feige said. “We were beginning to peel back the onion that would later be completely peeled back in Doctor Strange as we go into the multiverse. So that was our little test into that. But now the Quantum Realm is a whole other territory that we can play with to tell our stories. This Quantum Realm is much larger than we ever imagined, and there are all sorts of adventures to be had at that level, which perhaps we will explore in another film.”

Black Panther is now streaming on Netflix while Captain Marvel enters its second weekend in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios set for release this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

How do you think the Avengers are going to reverse The Snap? Do you think they’ll reverse it or go back in time before it even happened? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt!