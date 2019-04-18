New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Teaser Spotlights Black Widow’s Journey

As evidenced by Avengers: Infinity War, there is a massive roster of Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes that viewers connect with, allowing every fan to have a different favorite character for a different reason. While she might not have been in the MCU since day one, Black Widow’s debut in Iron Man 2 has made her a staple of the shared universe, pre-dating both Thor and Captain America. Fans will see the next chapter in her saga when Avengers: Endgame debuts next week, with an all-new teaser for the film highlighting the ups and downs of Black Widow’s tenure as one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Part of the journey is the end. Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is in theaters April 26. Get tickets now: https://t.co/h90aWvima5 pic.twitter.com/UfFmluRH3L — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 18, 2019

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

While there are various reports that the new film could see the exits of characters like Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America, due in large part to the actors behind the characters having admitted that their contracts were fulfilled, things are only just getting started for Black Widow, who has a solo film on the horizon. Understandably, Marvel Studios has kept details on the solo film under wraps, likely as to avoid revealing any key information about what happens after Endgame.

Despite official plans for the film not being confirmed, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has inadvertently confirmed the production is happening and also dispels rumors about the film containing mature subject matter.

When ComicBook.com asked Feige about the rumors claiming the film will be rated R being false, Feige admitted, “Yes, correct.”

“It never was going to be,” Feige added. “Somebody writes, ‘I hear it’s R-rated!’ And then everybody writes it up.”

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26th. Stay tuned for details on the upcoming Black Widow movie.

