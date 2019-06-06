Avengers: Endgame Just Over $70 Million Away From Avatar’s Box Office Record

Can you remember a time when people cared even half as much about the box office results of a film that’s been in theaters for more than a month as we do right now? Avengers: Endgame broke records with its massive debut back in April and, ever since, all eyes have been glued on its rolling box office total each and every week. Why? The answer is simple: Everyone wants to know if Endgame has what it takes to earn the title of biggest movie in box office history.

The crown currently belongs to James Cameron‘s 2009 sci-fi spectacle, Avatar. While plenty of folks now don’t look back as fondly on the film, it was a wild sensation upon its release, gaining steam each and every week thanks to some fantastic word of mouth. This led Avatar to an insane total of $2.788 billion at the worldwide box office, taking the record from Cameron’s other massive hit, Titanic.

Avengers: Endgame is closing in on Avatar‘s record, though it’s hard to tell whether it will have the legs to beat it. As of this week, Endgame sits at $2.716 billion, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com. That puts it just over $70 million away from Avatar.

The goal seems feasible enough, especially if people want to see the Marvel team-up film again before catching Spider-Man: Far From Home in July. The two movies are directly connected, so there might be an extra push with folks wanting to reconnect with the material.

Working against Avengers is the timing of this run. We’re entering the second big wave of summer blockbuster season, which means that moviegoers are looking to see new tentpole films in the coming weeks, taking attention away from Endgame. This week sees the release of Dark Phoenix and The Secret Life of Pets 2. Neither one will be a box office juggernaut, but they’ll certainly do some damage and they’re both targeting significant chunks of Endgame’s demographic. Next week, Men in Black: International arrives in theaters, followed one week later by Toy Story 4.

It’s going to be tough for Avengers: Endgame to step up to the challenge and surpass Avatar, but it’s certainly not outside of the realm of possibilities.

