Every WandaVision & Agatha All Along Character We Want To Return in the MCU’s Vision Series

Marvel Studios’ upcoming Vision Quest series will be the latest spinoff from WandaVision and Agatha All Along, so could include any number of characters from these popular Marvel Cinematic Universe shows. Paul Bettany will be reprising his role as the synthezoid Vision in 2026, in a solo series developed by Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas. He’ll be joined by some brilliant new Marvel stars, including T’Nia Miller, Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica, and Emily Hampshire, but Vision Quest could also mark the return of some of Marvel TV’s most popular characters.

WandaVision kicked off the MCU’s Phase 4 in 2021 by spotlighting the romance between Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and a Chaos Magic-created Vision. Meanwhile, the original Vision’s body was rebuilt by SWORD with a new, white design, and was sent into the Hex to kill Wanda, but instead had his memories restored by his counterpart. It’s this White Vision who’ll be returning in 2026, and, since Vision Quest is WandaVision’s next spinoff after 2024’s Agatha All Along, several of these shows’ characters could return alongside Paul Bettany.

8) Westview’s Residents

Both WandaVision and Agatha All Along have been set in the fictional town of Westview, so it would make sense for Vision Quest to also reference the witch-infested New Jersey town. White Vision may not remember his life in Westview, but it’s where he and Wanda Maximoff planned to move to prior to Thanos’ invasion in Avengers: Infinity War, so it could hold a special significance for the couple. This means any number of Westview’s residents could appear in Vision Quest, including Sarah and Harold Proctor, John Collins, Abilash Tandon, and the mysterious “Dennis Webber.”

7) Ralph Bohner

One resident of Westview who was perhaps traumatized more than the others during WandaVision was Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters). Ralph was manipulated by the witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and forced to masquerade as Pietro Maximoff’s Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), but was actually just a struggling actor. Agatha All Along revealed that the events of WandaVision had a huge negative impact on Ralph, and Vision Quest could reveal more about his experiences, giving a bigger role to Evan Peters in the MCU, after he played Quicksilver in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise.

6) Darcy Lewis

First seen way back in 2011’s Thor, and typically depicted as a supporting character to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), it was great to see Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis return in WandaVision. Now a qualified astrophysicist, Darcy helped uncover many of the mysteries surrounding the Westview Anomaly, and formed a bond with Vision, as she gave him some truths about what came of him before WandaVision. Her connection to Vision means it would make sense for her to return in Vision Quest, and this would be even more impactful following Jane Foster’s death in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

5) Jennifer Kale

Agatha All Along introduced a whole host of new witches to the MCU, forming the titular Agatha Harkness’ new coven who ventured onto the Witches’ Road. One of these witches was Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), who managed to survive the tricks and trials of the Road, and regain her power that was stolen a century prior. Jennifer Kale hasn’t yet been confirmed to be returning to the MCU, despite her exciting new future, so Vision Quest would be the perfect place to bring her back and develop her story as a powerful witch.

4) Agatha Harkness

Of course, it would be fantastic to see Jennifer Kale return to the MCU, but there are few witches more popular than Agatha Harkness herself. Kathryn Hahn became a fan-favorite throughout WandaVision and Agatha All Along, and Vision Quest is the best place for her to return, albeit now as a ghost. Vision Quest could feature a Maximoff family reunion, which means Agatha Harkness may make an appearance as Billy Maximoff’s spirit guide following the events of Agatha All Along, which could bring her back in touch with Wanda and Vision, her former neighbors.

3) Billy Maximoff’s Wiccan

Following Agatha All Along, Agatha Harkness’ ghost is off on a new adventure alongside Billy Maximoff, Joe Locke’s reincarnated version of Julian Hilliard’s Billy from WandaVision. When the Westview Anomaly came down, Billy’s soul jumped into the newly-deceased body of William Kaplan, imbuing him with his powers. This allowed him to become Wiccan, and show off some of his remarkable abilities – harnessing the same Chaos Magic as his mother, the Scarlet Witch, and even warping reality to create the Witches’ Road. As the son of Vision, it would make sense for Billy to reunite with his father in Vision Quest.

2) Tommy Maximoff’s Speed

While Billy’s soul was reincarnated in Agatha All Along, the fate of Tommy Maximoff, originally played by Jett Klyne, wasn’t revealed till later. In the Witches’ Road’s final trial, Agatha helped Billy find a body for his twin brother – a teenage boy being drowned by bullies in a swimming pool. Speculation suggests that Ruaridh Mollica may be making his MCU debut as the new Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed, who has his uncle’s speedster abilities. It would be brilliant to see Billy and Tommy come back together in Vision Quest, especially if their father and, perhaps, their mother, also appear.

1) Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch

The most-rumored character set to return to the MCU in Vision Quest is, of course, Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch. Wanda and Vision have one of the most emotional and heartfelt romances in the MCU, but Avengers: Infinity War and WandaVision marked tragic ends for this relationship. The Scarlet Witch is dead after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but there has been a huge amount of speculation about her return to the MCU, and the last confirmed spinoff from WandaVision is the perfect place to bring her back, creating a complete, much-anticipated Maximoff family reunion.

