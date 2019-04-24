‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sets Record for Biggest Ever Opening Day in China

The wait is finally over. Avengers: Endgame is starting to trickle into theaters across the globe, giving fans the movie they’ve been talking about for the past decade. While the film doesn’t open in North America until Thursday night, it is currently concluding its opening day over in China where it’s delivering a massive haul. There will likely be several records broken by Avengers: Endgame over the next couple of months, and it only took one day to check the first milestone off the list.

Avengers: Endgame has already set the record for the biggest opening day in Chinese box office history. According to early estimates from Deadline, Endgame has earned a whopping $107 million in its first day in China, including $28.1 million from midnight screenings. That knocks off the previous champion Monster Hunt 2, which debuted last year.

At this rate, China will likely match, or possibly even surpass, the opening weekend haul for the United States. Initial estimates suggested that Endgame could deliver an opening weekend between $250 and $280 million. However, those estimates are now starting to rise, with some believing it could reach the $300 million mark.

That’s the goal for the United States opening weekend as well. The current domestic opening record belongs to Avengers: Infinity War from last year, earning more than $257 million in its first three days. Endgame will easily smash that mark when it arrives this weekend. The only question remaining is just how far can it go.

It certainly helps Avengers: Endgame that the critical reviews have been so overwhelmingly positive early on. After the embargo lifted on Tuesday night, Endgame quickly became certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% score. It’s a hit with critics as well as at the box office, setting it up for a massive theatrical run.

How much do you think Avengers: Endgame will make in its opening weekend? Could it pass Avatar and become the highest grossing film of all time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

