Avengers: Endgame Inches Closer to $2.5 Billion Worldwide in Pursuit of Avatar Record

UPDATE: In the hours since this piece was first published, Endgame has broken the $2.5b benchmark at the worldwide box office and now currently sits at $2.503b worldwide. The piece as it originally appeared is below.

*****

In its 18th day in release, Avengers: Endgame has moved closer to $2.5 billion at the worldwide box office, another massive milestone as it inches towards the unadjusted all-time box office king in Avatar ($2.79b). The latest Avengers flick has officially made $2.494b worldwide, helping cement its place as the second-highest grossing film to ever hit theaters. It should be noted that Monday numbers from overseas markets have yet to be reported, making it likely the film has already grossed $2.5b globally.

Endgame continues its surprising cool off, capping off the lowest-earning day of its release by making just under $5m domestically, a 56 percent drop from the $10.7m made last Monday. In what once looked near certain, Endgame‘s besting of Avatar looks less guaranteed with each passing day, though it’s still in the realm of possibility.

The film is still technically in the infancy of its box office run, just moving into the middle of its third week in release. In comparison, Avengers: Infinity War ran 20 weeks in theatres from the last week in April to the first weekend in September.

As of this writing, Endgame still trails Avatar by $293.65m worldwide. Say Endgame runs the same distance as its predecessor, it’d need to average at least $18.35m a week globally to reach the total of the James Cameron film. Like we said earlier this week, if Endgame keeps pace with the box office drops it’s had through it’s run so far, it’ll likely end up making somewhere around $95.32m over the course of the next four weeks, giving it a total run of $2.59 worldwide by the end of its seventh week.

Needless to say, the Russo Brothers-directed movie still has an uphill battle ahead of itself with the best case scenario looking to end up as a photo finish as it claws and scratches its way toward $2.79b.

