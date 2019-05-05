Avengers: Endgame Projected to Pass Avatar As Highest-Grossing Movie of All Time

Though Avengers: Endgame is still early in its box office run, one financial publication is already making a major projection about the film’s record-breaking box office release. According to Bloomberg, Avengers: Endgame is going to unseat Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time.

As of this writing, Endgame has grossed $1.91 billion at the box office, all but guaranteeing the film will pass $2b at some point this weekend, likely after tonight’s box office receipts pour in tomorrow morning. Should the film settle north of $2b this weekend, that means the Marvel Studios production would need roughly $789 million spread throughout the remainder of its theatrical release to topple the previous record set by Avatar at $2.79b.

Currently ranked fifth on the list of highest worldwide grosses, Endgame currently trails Avengers: Infinity War by $134m and Star Wars: The Force Awakens by $154m, two movies it could theoretically pass this weekend. James Cameron still reigns supreme at the box office with Avatar topping the list and Titanic sitting at second with a worldwide gross of $2.19b, about $273m ahead of Endgame through the Friday night screenings.

Avatar continues to be a box office anomaly, performing remarkably well throughout the duration of its run. It’s box office multiplier ended up in the range of 11x — numbers spectacular when it comes to big budget blockbusters. In comparison, Avengers: Infinity War finished with a multiplier around 2.43x, despite its record-breaking run. Using the multiplier of Infinity War with its opening weekend, Endgame would end its run grossing upwards of $2.92b, just squeaking by the Cameron-directed film.

Avengers: Endgame is now in its second weekend in theaters.

How much do you think Endgame will end up making at the end of its box office run? Let us know us your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

