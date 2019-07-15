Avengers: Endgame Loses Title for 2019’s Biggest Per-Theater Average

Avengers: Endgame is by now a bonafide box office behemoth, having earned over $2 billion dollars and claimed the spot as the no. 2 highest-grossing movie of all time, behind Avatar. With stats like that, you would probably assume that Avengers: Endgame would be a shoe-in for the title of biggest theatrical earner of 2019 – but you would be wrong!

As it turns out, there’s another film – one you probably never even heard of – that has actually pulled in a bigger per-theater average than Avengers: Endgame. And that movie is called The Farewell.

As EW reports, The Farewell (the new Asian-led dramedy starring Awkwafina) pulled in $351,300 from just four theaters during its Friday opening, which averages out to about $87,833 per theater. Comparatively, Avengers: Endgame opened on April 26th to $357,115,007 from 4,662, which equates to about $76,601 per theater.

If you’re not an avid movie fan, these kinds of box office breakdowns may seem a little confusing. Obviously, Avengers: Endgame has earned much more money than The Farewell will ever see, so no one is saying that Marvel hasn’t been the big winner when it comes to 2019 movies. In addition to Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel has earned over a billion dollars, and though Sony ultimately gets the theatrical profits, Marvel’s involvement with Spider-Man: Far From Home has helped push that film to a worldwide gross of over $800M. So even though Endgame may have lost this particular title of per-theater averages, it’s a pretty small title to sacrifice.

Right now, the biggest focus is on whether or not Avengers: Endgame can unseat Avatar for the title of highest-grossing movie of all time, worldwide. The Endgame re-release didn’t quite provide the big boost that Marvel Studios may have wanted, but regardless, the film is now under $8 million away from reaching Avatar‘s worldwide total, of $2.78 million. Domestically, Marvel has no hope of catching fellow Disney teammate Lucasfilm; Star Wars: The Force Awakens remains the highest-grossing film of all time, domestically ($936 million), which is far beyond Endgame‘s $851M. Still, it’s safe to say that Avengers: Endgame is officially the sort of milestone that Marvel Studios hoped it’d be.

As for The Farewell, here’s a quick look at the synopsis for what the film is about:

“A headstrong Chinese-American woman returns to China when her beloved grandmother is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Billi struggles with her family’s decision to keep grandma in the dark about her own illness as they all stage an impromptu wedding to see grandma one last time.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters, with Endgame hitting digital on July 30th and Blu-ray on August 13th. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media.