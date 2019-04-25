Avengers: Endgame Star Brie Larson Visits J.R.R. Tolkien Exhibition

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters today, but that’s not stopping some of the film’s cast from taking the time to enjoy art. Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a photo to Instagram of her at The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City. The actor was there soaking in the J.R.R. Tolkien exhibition, which is open until May 12th.

View this post on Instagram Still floating from the #jrrtolkien exhibition at @themorganlibrary 💙 A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Apr 24, 2019 at 12:18pm PDT

“Still floating from the #jrrtolkien exhibition at @themorganlibrary,” Larson wrote.

Many of Larson’s fellow celebrities were quick to comment on the post, sharing in her love for Tolkien.

“Gorgeous,” Resse Witherspoon commented.

“…love Tolkien,” Vin Diesel replied.

Some fans chimed in, too, excited to learn Larson is a fan of the author.

“Tolkien fan?!? Now you are my favorite avenger!,” @juleslovesreading wrote.

“Art enjoying art,” @jurassicjosey added.

To learn more about the Tolkien exhibit, you can check out the museum’s website here or follow them on Instagram here.

It’s no surprise to see Larson soaking in art, especially since she plays an artist in Unicorn Store, the new Netflix film that she directed.

If you’re a Tolkien fan, but can’t make it to New York for the exhibit, you still have the upcoming Tolkien movie to look forward to. The film stars Nicholas Hoult in the titular role as well as Lily Collins and Colm Meaney. Tom Glynn-Carney, Anthony Boyle, and Patrick Gibson are all playing Tolkien’s school pals who were the inspiration behind The Lord of the Rings.

In addition to Larson, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is hitting theaters tonight, and Tolkien is being released on May 10th.

