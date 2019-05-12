Bucky Knew About Cap’s Decision in Avengers: Endgame

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and lifelong best friend Bucky (Sebastian Stan) mutually agreed Rogers would relinquish his shield, and the mantle of Captain America, to right-hand man Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), confirm Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Asked by Variety if Bucky’s nod of understanding was scripted, McFeely confirmed it was. “Yes. Yep.” He added, “Our assumption is that he and Steve had a long conversation before Steve went back.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The decision to have Mackie’s Falcon succeed Rogers as Captain America— and not the former Winter Soldier, a brainwashed and Hydra-controlled assassin — was a relatively easy one.

“It’s pretty hard to give it to Bucky,” Markus said.

“As much as we love him, he is on the dark path and is recovering from that. Sam really is a truly stand up guy. It wasn’t a wildly difficult choice, certainly. I think Bucky has a lot more story as Bucky and as someone headed on a path of atonement. And Sam has ascended into this new role.”

McFeely added the decision to have Wilson become the next Captain America is “much better for both of their stories this way.”

“Certainly Bucky getting the shield would provide lots of story. I don’t know if it gives Sam much story. And again, there’s a streaming show coming, right? And I don’t know what they’re doing but Sam having the mantle of Captain America, how he feels about that, and Bucky working or having some kind of relationship with Hydra, I think that’s pretty rich,” McFeely said, pointing to the coming Disney+ exclusive series Falcon and Winter Soldier.

“Again, particularly as Bucky has to confront the mind control past. Captain America has always represented the best of the idea of America, you know? And giving it to an African-American guy… it’s great. Not patting ourselves on the back, I’m just saying that’s pointing toward a better America.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!