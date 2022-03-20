Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Includes Another Agents of SHIELD Character

Avengers: Endgame not only set history at the box office, but it also became the first film from Marvel Studios to feature a character first appearing in a show from Marvel Television. Edwin Jarvis (James D’Arcy) appeared alongside John Slattery’s Howard Stark after first debuting in ABC’s Agent Carter. As it turns out, if one visual effects house got its way, another Marvel Television character could have appeared in the record-setting flick.

Eagle-eyed fans of Agents of SHIELD have noticed in concept art from Cantina Creative, Daniel Whitehall/Werner Reinhardt (Reed Diamond) can be seen as one of the members of HYDRA. His photograph appears on a holoscreen alongside that of Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) and Arnim Zola (Toby Jones). Check out the concept art Easter egg for yourself below.

Wow, turns out @reeddiamond's Werner Reinhardt from #AgentsofSHIELD nearly made an appearance in Endgame!



VFX studio Cantina Creative's work on the Time Heist planning scenes included him alongside Red Skull and Zola.



Sources:https://t.co/NWgQi6skOOhttps://t.co/xh7Mb16u4h pic.twitter.com/KkoHddwyPV — BEJT (@bejt_t) March 20, 2022

Naturally, the moment never made it into the final cut of the film, and Jarvis remained to lone television-to-movie character until Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio returned at Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, respectively, in back-to-back weeks last December.

“Its been interesting because the show is genuinely old school. It also makes you take a look at how our lives are run by our smart phone these days. Back then, things took time! You have to do it the hard way! Which as an actor, is super useful,” D’Arcy previously told us of his time on Agent Carter.

He added, “The 40s had fantastic sense of style too. We get to wear fancy clothing, drive gorgeous cars, and arriving on set each day is like stepping through a portal into that world. I think there is a level of cordialness, or dignity in ones interactions that perhaps may seem old fashioned. But that stuff is beautiful. I personally love the fact that Peggy always calls Jarvis,”Mr. Jarvis,” and that Jarvis always calls Peggy, “Ms. Carter.” There’s something endearing about that.”

Both Avengers: Endgame and Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Disney+.

Both Avengers: Endgame and Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Disney+.