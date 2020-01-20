Marvel Fan Notices Cool Avengers Callback For Mjlonir In Endgame

Avengers: Endgame was loaded with Easter eggs and call backs to other properties in the Marvel world, especially moments from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Now, another cool connection has been spotted by a Marvel fan, catching a striking similarity between a couple of fights. As it turns out, the fight in which Captain Americawields Mjolnir in a battle against Thanos was shot and edited very similarly to the sequence which saw Thor take on the Hulk in 2012’s The Avengers movie. It’s unlikely this is a coincidence and the Russo Brothers likely mirrored the work of Joss Whedon intentionally.

The two sequences see similar fight moves between Thor and Captain America. They both ultimately lead to their enemy being choked while the heroes climb on the enemy’s back. Props on set are also destroyed in similar fashion. It’s an impressive connection between the two movies.

Check out the video below which compares Captain America vs. Thanos in Avengers: Endgame to Thor vs. Hulk in The Avengers.

Fittingly, the top comment in response to the Reddit thread where the above video was posted credits Captain America with always watching the game film. This is a reference to athletes who study film of their opponents, implying that Captain America watch Thor, Hulk, and possibly Thanos fight as a means to prepare for such a battle. As a result, the fight went down similarly to a fight Captain America had seen before.

When ComicBook.com asked co-director Joe Russo about the decision not to kill Captain America, Russo claimed that it was because many expected such a story beat. “It’s not about trying to subvert expectations all the time, even though that comes into it,” Russo said. “Typically when you’re in a writers room and you’re working through storytelling, if somebody says something that feels obvious you go ‘well that’s the expectation’, and it’s not like we don’t always meet expectations but the job I think is to surprise people. But the reason you surprise them is because if you’re really tracking Cap’s arc, he starts off as a selfless character who has given over his identity to service, right? He is more than happy to serve the community.”

