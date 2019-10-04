Avengers: Endgame Meme Hilariously Proves How Dangerous Cap Is

By now, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are likely very familiar with the all of the major events of the Infinity Saga, and many of them have their favorites. Iron Man is one of the smartest heroes, while there are arguments over whether the Hulk or Thor is the strongest. But as far as being the most dangerous? Well, that has to be Captain America, as the First Avenger is the subject of many warning labels across the world.

A new meme for Avengers: Endgame and other Marvel Studios films hilarious points out the danger Cap presents, warning that he is a threat capable of ending lives. Take a look:

Cap has been one of the most meme-able characters in the MCU, inspiring a lot of hilarious creativity from the fans. It’s bittersweet considering we won’t get another appearance from the character in future films — at least for a long time.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t future stories to tell. The way that Avengers: Endgame ended with old man Steve Rogers living a full life with Peggy Carter, there’s a whole realm of possibilities that can be shown from the time when Cap traveled back into the past to return the Infinity Stones.

During their panel at San Diego Comic-Con, directors Joe and Anthony Russo explained that there are a lot of possibilities to explore with Captain America.

“I mean, if you think about it in terms of the sort of alternate reality question — I know there’s many different theories about how this stacks up, and I know [writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely] were talking about some of them,” Anthony said. Added Joe, “Don’t go there.”

“Depending on where you go with the alternate realities, he could go rescue Bucky from HYDRA, he could route HYDRA out of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” Anthony continued. “He could go find himself in the ice and figure out a sort of rotation where the two Steves can take turns and he can spend more time at home with Peggy. I don’t know, lots of stories.”

Hopefully with enough time away from the MCU, Chris Evans can eventually be convinced to return and take up the shield as Captain America for a few more adventures.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.