‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Edit Gives Heartbreaking Twist to Captain America’s Message

Avengers: Endgame fan theories are continuing with the video above calling out a possible mislead from the trailers for the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

At the end of the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame, Captain America was framed as seeing an archived message from Scott Lang when he showed up at the Avengers facility. However, one theory claims Steve Rogers is actually receiving the message Tony Stark sent from the Benetar ship for Pepper Potts by using his Iron Man helmet. In the edited video above, Steve hears Tony talking about being lost in space after his battle on Titan, which would be the first time he communicated with Tony since Captain America: Civil War (as far as the screen has shown, anyway).

Time travel is expected to be a factor in Avengers: Endgame which made the “archive” footage of Scott Lang at the Avengers facility particularly interesting. Ant-Man was last seen entering the Quantum Realm having been warned to avoid getting trapped in a time vortex. Given those expectations, Marvel Studios might be manipulating audiences with misleading trailers for Avengers: Endgame as means to preserve spoilers. After all, the promotional material for Avengers: Infinity War was misleading in several instances, such as the Hulk having been present in the Battle of Wakanda and Thanos having only two Infinity Stones while fighting Captain America there.

While the details of Avengers: Endgame are inevitably being kept a secret, the directors of the upcoming film Anthony Russo and Joe Russo opened up about their approach to the biggest movie in Marvel’s history.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo told Comicbook.com of Avengers: Endgame. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

While the Russo Brothers knew all along that Avengers: Infinity War would lead directly into Avengers: Endgame, their desire to chase story was so important that they wanted to tell a complete tale with the first half. “It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Anthony Russo said. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

