New Avengers: Endgame TV Spot Reveals Captain America vs. Captain America

Captain America first debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger where he battled endless amounts of Hydra soldiers. In the years since, the hero has battled all manner of threats, from intergalactic aliens in Marvel’s The Avengers to his closest allies in Captain America: Civil War. Things went to an all-new level in Avengers: Endgame, as the events of the film saw the Super Soldier have to square off against a version of himself, a scene which is teased in an all-new TV spot. Check out the glimpse at the exciting bout in the video above.

Marvel Studios has kept a tight lid on the events of Endgame, as it is meant to be the culmination of the 11-year journey of the entire franchise. Now that the film has been out in theaters for a week, the marketing campaign is revealing some of the film’s secrets, such as the Cap vs. Cap fight in the above promo.

This is likely only the beginning of the marketing campaign displaying some of the more surprising moments, with even the film’s directors noting that, by Monday, fans can expect to see blatant discussion of the more exciting reveals.

“I think there has to be at a certain point because part of why we make these movies is for conversation and… I think it’s Monday,” Joe Russo revealed on Good Morning America. “I think it’s Monday. Give people, give it two weekends. Not everybody can get there on the first weekend, but I think if you haven’t seen it yet you should get out there and see it because I think by Monday people are going to be talking about it.”

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

