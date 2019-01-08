‘Avengers: Endgame’: Possible Look at New Captain America Costume Revealed

Marvel fans are looking for any and all new insights from Avengers: Endgame, and today we may have a major one to provide. As Marvel fans know all too well, toys and other Marvel movie merchandise can often reveal details of the film before Marvel Studios officially releases them, and a supposed new Captain America LEGO figure may reveal his new Avengers: Endgame costume

You can check out the costume below:

The costume features a white, red, black, and gray color scheme, which looks a lot like a specialized suit of some kind. There’s no way to fully verify that this an official piece of Avengers: Endgame tie-in merchandise, and truth be told, this image above is a callback to an earlier rumor that has been heavily debunked.

Back in the fall, some supposed new Avengers: Endgame costumes leaked online — suits with color schemes exactly like the one above. It was stated that these were “Quantum Realm” suits that the team would have to don in order to traverse the Quantum Realm as a pathway through space and time, where they could strike at Thanos and the Infinity Stones before The Snap ever occurred.

It’s a theory that gets a lot of fuel from various pieces of the Avengers: Endgame trailer, most notably Captain America’s and Black Widow’s ominous rumination about a plan they’re about to launch, and the final scene where Scott Lang/Ant-Man shows up at the door of Avengers HQ having seemingly escaped the Quantum Realm — but perhaps emerging in a different time period than when he went in.

Here’s the bottom line: This toy is a flimsy piece of evidence for a theory that’s flimsy to begin with. We really have no idea what will happen in Avengers: Endgame, only that the Quantum Realm will be part of it. Somehow. Still, Marvel Studios has downplayed rumors that turned out to be facts before, and there does seem to be some kind of convergence with these Endgame rumors and “leaks” about the Quantum Realm suits and time vortexes, so don’t count anything out yet!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.