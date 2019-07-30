Avengers: Endgame Directors Address If Captain Marvel Is More Powerful Than Thor

It goes without saying, but the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are all really powerful. Even humans like Hawkeye have honed their skills to extraordinary heights, but the real contest of champions begins with a different hero. After being added to the MCU earlier in the year, Captain Marvel has caught the attention of fans everywhere, and it seems the word is in.

It turns out Captain Marvel is stronger than Thor, and that decision comes down from the directors who know the duo the best.

Recently, Avengers: Endgame came to Digital HD, and the release holds a slew of special features. One of them is a commentary which features directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It is there the pair talked about Captain Marvel’s introduction to the Avengers, and Joe went so far as to say Carol Danvers could put Thor in his place.

“It’s interesting seeing the Avengers with Captain Marvel. I think that she dimensionalizes them in a really great way. Just from a pure power standpoint and what her abilities are,” Joe said before adding, “If you’re talking about a collection of heroes, and you’re gonna go face Thanos who we believe still has the gauntlet.”

“She is as powerful, if not more powerful than Thor, and you suddenly have hope again.

Because they all know what happened at the end of the last movie, he walked through them like they were paper.”

The hope which Captain Marvel gives the team is likened to something juvenile in Anthony’s perspective. The actor says Carol’s entrance makes the Avengers feel “like kids” given their feeling of wonder and hesitancy. After being thoroughly beaten, it is Captain Marvel who shows up to put a bully in his place, and her commanding presence is impossible to ignore. According to the Russo Brothers, Carol is as worthy of power as Thor, and Captain Marvel isn’t going to be afraid to flex her muscles as the MCU continues into Phase IV.

