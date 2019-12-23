Avengers: Endgame Almost Gave Captain Marvel an Epic New Helmet

During the close moments of Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) returned to Earth to save the world’s heroes for major defeat by the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Though she showed up with a similar look we saw in her brief appearance earlier in the movie, the moment of her return nearly featured an epic new cowl design. Shared to Twitter by Marvel Studios visual development boss Andy Park, a new piece of concept art shows the character with a cowl not unlike The Flash, with no crown on the top of the head involved.

Primarily featuring a rich blue color, the cowl definitely plays off her traditional comics look, also featuring gold and scarlet accents. Park doesn’t specify why they ended up going with a helmet-less look for the majority of the movie. You can see his epic piece of key art below.

Helmeted Captain Marvel that almost made it into Avengers: Endgame! @Russo_Brothers wanted something clearly different from her look in her solo film to show that time has passed. I enjoyed coming up with this new look. #captainmarvel #AvengersEndgame @brielarson pic.twitter.com/diKh0Xh9CI — Andy Park (@andyparkart) December 19, 2019

At one point, Thanos’ massive ship was going to injure Captain Marvel during her assault, sending her plummeting to the ground. At that stage in the development of the movie, the epic A-Force team-up would have taken place then, surrounding the hero until she came to and ended Thanos’ reign of terror once and for all.

“We knew from Andy [Park]’s keyframe that there would be a moment where all the female Avengers would work together, so I was trying to think of a sequence of how that could work,” Marvel visual development artist Jackson Sze wrote in Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie. “So Captain Marvel, being intergalactically powerful, would help take care of Thanos’ ship, which at this point is just shooting blasts down onto the battlefield and making things really difficult for everyone, and she gets shot down on the ground.”

He added, “Pepper Potts, in her Rescue suit, sees that, rushes to her, and tries to protect her from another blast from the ship. So she raises her shield-protection powers and, as she’s getting bombarded, calls to all her female Avengers to come help, and they all jump in around Captain Marvel in a circle — that’s actually the keyframe that you see expanded upon in the sequence — and they’re all trying to fight off the Outrides and protect her. Eventually, she comes to, realizes what’s happening, thanks everyone, and then powers up full Binary, Pepper just goes, ‘Do your thing, Captain.’”

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.