Avengers: Endgame Director Shoots Down Major Captain Marvel Fan Theory

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, a clip from the film that landed online had audiences hearing what they thought was a subtle, non-verbal message between Captain Marvel and Thor, but director Joe Russo confirmed that no such piece of audio ever existed. When the clip landed online, which relegated it to having poor audio quality and was able to be replayed endlessly by fans, it inspired theories that Captain Marvel communicated the message “I have telepathy” to Thor. The message never appeared in the finished film, due to Russo confirming that this interaction was never meant to be conveyed.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about such theories, Russo laughed, “No. There’s no truth to that whatsoever. We buried a lot of Easter eggs in these films over the years, but that was not one that we buried.”

The dense nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe allows filmmakers to include all sorts of references to lesser-known corners of the comic book universe, though the reveal that Captain Marvel could communicate telepathically with Thor would introduce an entirely new power set for both characters. Such powers aren’t entirely new for the franchise, but to deviate from what we knew about the characters so drastically initially had viewers concocting wild theories about the clip, all of which ended up being for nothing.

What was actually happening to viewers was human pattern recognition, in which the brain attempted to make sense of random stimulus from memory. In the scene, a combination of Thor’s breath and his footsteps towards Captain Marvel created a bizarre series of disjointed sounds, which some fans interpreted as a piece of dialogue. Back in 2018, a viral debate took social media by storm featuring an audio clip that some listeners deciphered as “Yanny” while other listeners heard it as “Laurel.” The clip was exactly the same, with your own reaction being based on how your brain interpreted the clip.

While Captain Marvel definitely didn’t have this interaction with Thor, the future of the MCU will allow the pair to have a number of interactions. Fans know that we’re getting a Captain Marvel sequel and, while the new Thor is set to shift focus to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, as Thor himself hitched a ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Asgardian hasn’t left the franchise. We don’t know when they might cross paths, but merely existing in the MCU’s future means the pair could have any number of interactions, even without the use of telepathy.

