Avengers: Endgame Script Confirms Cassie Lang & Morgan Stark’s Ages

With a three-hour runtime, it’s safe to say that Avengers: Endgame answered quite a lot of questions about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even then, there are a handful of elements that fans are probably still curious about, and it looks like Marvel is here to help. As part of the film’s For Your Consideration campaign, Marvel Studios has released the full script for Endgame online, and it confirms the ages of two of its most surprising legacy characters, Cassie Lang (Emma Fuhrmann) and Morgan Stark (Lexi Rabe). According to parentheticals that accompany their first appearances, Cassie is 14 years old when she reunites with her father, Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), while Morgan is four years old when we first see her playing with Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

While the confirmation of these characters’ ages isn’t groundbreaking information, it does provide an interesting context surrounding their potential futures in the MCU. Even before Fuhrmann was cast as a slightly-older Cassie Lang, fans have wondered if she will eventually play the character’s superhero counterpart, Stature.

“I can’t say, you know,” Fuhrmann told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “They’re [Marvel] very secretive, but from my research, I know that in the comics Cassie becomes Stature and Stinger in Young Avengers and that would be very cool.”

“It was fun kind of planting the seeds, and seeing the spirit of Scott Lang starting to rear its head in his daughter,” Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed said last year. “That was intriguing to us.”

The same speculation has surrounded Rabe’s portrayal of Morgan, although the actress expressed a desire to return to the role.

“People are asking us, are you in another movie?” Rabe told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And I don’t know.”

“We haven’t filmed another one,” Rabe’s mom, Jessica, added. “And we’re not under contract, negotiations, or conversation at this point.”

