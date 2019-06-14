Avengers: Endgame Stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Sing “Happy Birthday” to Chris Evans

Thursday marked the 38th birthday of Chris Evans, and it looks like some of his Marvel Cinematic Universe castmates are celebrating in a pretty endearing way. During a recent appearance on Sway’s Universe, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson briefly addressed the Captain America star’s birthday, and even sung him Happy Birthday.

Hemsworth and Thompson, who play Thor and Valkyrie in the massive fictional universe, have shared the screen with Evans to some degree in recent years. As fans of the Avengers franchise know, Evans and Hemsworth in particular have struck up a pretty great rapport.

“We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we couldn’t get shit done,” Evans recently said of his relationship with Hemsworth. He later added his own ideas about the next movie they should do together, “I would love to do one of those ’80s buddy comedies, where we could shed the characters we are known for.”

The video is pretty darn endearing, and showcases just one example of the positivity that the MCU’s cast has towards Evans.

“[Evans’] suspension of his own disbelief, regardless of whatever doubts he had, is the reason all these other worlds are able to be built,” Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. explained in a recent interview. “Starting with Avengers, and then Guardians, and Black Panther. People love to say — and I’ll eat it up — that I’m kind of the progenitor of this whole universe. But if you want to talk about it in terms of team building, and you want to talk about it as the most successful creative relay race in the history of cinema, he was the critical leg.”

“I’ve been in hundreds of scenes with this guy,” Downey Jr. added. “Nobody laughs more than him. Sometimes he makes me self-conscious, like, ‘Should I be more fun?’ There’s a little bit of, like, just trying to shake out the anxiety. And I’ve also seen him, over the last 10 years, go from being someone who had laughably real social anxiety to someone who has grown more and more comfortable in their own skin.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.