Avengers: Endgame “Cheeseburgers” Line Is More Devastating Than You Might Realize

There was plenty worth crying about at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but there was one line in particular that seemed to get everyone choked up. In the final few minutes of the movie there is a conversation about cheeseburgers that is sad within the context of Endgame itself. However, if you dig back through the past of the MCU, the line is even more heartbreaking than you might have initially thought.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from Avengers: Endgame! Continue reading at your own risk…

The line in question comes at Tony’s funeral at the lake, when Happy Hogan is sitting with Tony’s daughter, Morgan, asking her if she wants lunch. He asks what she wants to eat and she says “Cheeseburgers.” A smile comes across Happy’s face and he replies, “Your dad liked cheeseburgers too. I’ll get you all the cheeseburgers you want.”

So this was already an emotional time that saw a man’s best friend helping to take care of his family after he died. It’s also a tie back to the beginning of the movie, where the conversation we see between Tony and Morgan is about what she wants for lunch. However, this cheeseburger bit is much bigger than all of that.

Think back to the original Iron Man in 2008, when Tony first returned home after being taken captive and creating the very first iteration of the Iron Man suit. When he got in the car with Happy he asked for two things: A press conference and an American cheeseburger. Burgers have always been one of Tony’s favorite foods (he ate three of them on camera that day if you pay close attention), and it’s only fitting that his young daughter makes the same request of her late father’s best friend.

To peel back even one more layer, cheeseburgers are a big part of Robert Downey Jr.‘s story as well. The actor credits a “repulsive” cheeseburger from Burger King as the catalyst for him giving up drugs. So the inclusion of the food in Tony’s story is actually an extension of Downey’s real life changes.

Did the cheeseburger line hit you hard at the end of Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

