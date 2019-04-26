Avengers: Endgame Tracking to Break $300 Million at Box Office in Its First Weekend in China

Now in theaters, Avengers: Endgame is making good on the promise of delivering audiences the culmination of 11 years of storytelling. The first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man, took in $585 million worldwide in its theatrical run, which was an impressive number at the time, despite it being merely a fraction of what new entries in the franchise score. The cultural impact of the Marvel heroes is undeniable, as the entire world has embraced the diverse heroes and flocked to theaters to see new adventures. Over in China, the film is on track to take in more than $300 million in its first five days, exceeding its $270 million expectation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film isn’t only breaking records in China, but also here in America. With the film finally landing in theaters, Thursday night previews have set a record, taking in $60 million in the advanced screenings. The previous record-holder was Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $57 million. Early projections for Endgame‘s preview numbers had it around $40 million, with the actual number proving that you can’t underestimate Marvel fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recent reports about the film’s domestic opening claim the film could earn between $270-300 million, though if the film continues to exceed expectations, that number could end up being even higher. Whatever the final tally is, we’re sure that Avengers: Endgame will set the bar quite high for opening weekend box office.

In Avengers: Endgame, “After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

Are you surprised the film has earned this much? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers: Endgame, argue if Game of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!