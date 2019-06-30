Chris Evans Interrupts Avengers: Endgame Panel to Pet a Dog in the Audience

Fresh off a stellar performance in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans has hopped on the summer convention circuit with a stop this weekend in Seattle. During a panel earlier today with fellow Endgame co-stars Don Cheadle and Jeremy Renner, Evans couldn’t help but stop everything he was doing and hop off the stage at ACE Comic Con so that he could pet a dog in the front row of the panel. Causing quite the kerfuffle, Evans eventually managed to return to the stage so the stars could resume their question and answer session with fans.

The dog ordeal came shortly after Evans was asked about some time-traveling mishaps in Avengers: Endgame, with one fan wanting to him to clarify the MCU’s rules on time traveling continuity.

“You know, I’m not sure I can give you those answers. That’s weak as shit, but ask the writers,” Evans said during the panel. “Look, I understand there’s a lot of things you can question about the time continuity but if there’s one thing I’ve learned about working with Marvel, they don’t leave stones unturned. They really don’t.”‘

Elsewhere in the panel, Evans was asked about first being cast as the stars-and-stripes-wielding character and he admitted that he initially didn’t want the role at first. Eventually, Evans told the crowd that if he passed on his first Captain America movie, it would have been the biggest mistake of his life.

“Moving forward after playing a role that means so much to me, I think any actor — even when I took this role in the beginning, there’s no denying that you play this kind of narrative in your head of being like, ‘Well, am I gonna be somehow pigeonholed with this character?’” Evans said. “And in a way, along the last ten years, you can’t help but accept the fact that when you walk the streets, everyone’s like, ‘Cap!’”

