Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans’ Last Day as Captain America Left Him “Bawling”

Captain America star Chris Evans‘ last day as the star spangled man with a plan on Avengers: Endgame left him “bawling.”

“It felt like graduating high school or college, you know,” Evans told Men’s Journal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For the last month of filming I was letting myself go to work every day and be a little overwhelmed and a little nostalgic and grateful. By the last day, I was bawling. I cry pretty easy, but I was definitely bawling.”

Across his eight-year tenure as the shield-slinging Avenger, Evans credits his time as the do-right do-gooder for making him a better man.

“When you’re playing a character for a long time, you start to see the parallels between what the character’s going through and what you’re going through,” he said. “You start to look at your own conflicts and circumstances through the eyes of someone who might handle it better than you would.”

Evans’ Steve Rogers is bid a definitive farewell in the closing minutes of the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Endgame, where Rogers returns to the past before resurfacing in 2023 as a now-old man. He tells right-hand man Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) he lived out a beautiful life with long lost love Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) before relinquishing the shield and the mantle of Captain America.

“I think Chris — Chris is a very emotional person,” Joe Russo told the Happy Sad Confused podcast when asked if Evans will return to the role.

“I think, maybe it’s evident if you follow him on Twitter — because he does put his heart into what he says — but I feel like he has to close the door on things and emotionally move onto the next thing.”

Added Anthony, there are “no plans” for an Evans reprisal. “I think for now he’s emotionally moved on, yes,” Joe said.

With his contract with Marvel Studios completed, Evans will next appear in Apple series Defending Jacob and projects under directors Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer) and Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

Evans, who made his feature directorial debut with 2014’s Before We Go, has reportedly been offered by president Kevin Feige the opportunity to serve as director on Marvel Studios’ coming Disney+ live-action series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!