Chris Evans Accidentally Ruined the End of Avengers: Endgame for Anthony Mackie

Ahead of filming one of the very last scenes in Avengers: Endgame, Anthony Mackie had a certain scene and his Marvel future, for that matter, spoiled by an Avengers colleague. Luckily for all involved, the person doing the spoiling was Captain Americahimself, Chris Evans. Evans, who was having people over to watch some football during production on Endgame, couldn’t contain his excitement with Mackie and ended up spilling the beans of his character handing down the iconic starred shield to Mackie’s Sam Wilson/The Falcon. Evans detailed the scenario on a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

“While we were filming in Atlanta, I had a few people over to watch football or something, and Mackie was the first one to show up,” Evans said on the late-night show. “I didn’t know he didn’t know what was going to happen. I say, ‘Hey, man, isn’t that scene fantastic?’ and he said, ‘What scene?’ And I said, ‘The scene where I give you the shield!’ And he said, ‘You’re giving me the shield? And I said ‘Oh no.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “So I ran to my room and I got the scene and gave it to him, and I got to watch him read the scene for the first time where he’s getting the shield,” Evans continued. “And he was so happy and you immediately feel like, ‘Man, maybe I robbed this moment, maybe [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige deserved this.’ But it was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and so deserving. It was a nice way to have — just between us — the transition of characters.”

Even though he has the shield, Mackie has previously claimed he’ll remain The Falcon, even if he manages to pick up a new suit along the way.

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold while Mackie will appear next in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, due out fall 2020.

What upcoming Marvel Studios project are you looking forward to most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!