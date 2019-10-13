Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Hemsworth Was Mad When He Learned Captain America Could Lift Mjolnir

ACE Comic Con is happening in Rosemont, Illinois this weekend and many big stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in attendance. Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) all showed up to the event to snap photos with fans and participate in various panels. During “A Conversation with Chris Hemsworth,” the Aussie actor was asked how he felt about the big moment at the end of Avengers: Endgame when Captain American (Chris Evans) was worthy enough to lift Mjolnir.

“Uh, pretty angry, yeah,” Hemsworth revealed. “I’m sick of people picking up that hammer, to be honest. It’s playing with my toys, you know, it’s like ‘give me that.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Your acting was amazing because it looked like you really didn’t mind,” the moderator noted.

“Yeah, thank you,” Hemsworth replied with a laugh. “I minded. Give it back, Cap. Have your little shield.”

“I haven’t seen him pick up Stormbreaker yet, though,” Hemsworth added. The audience quickly corrected him, and he replied, “Did he? See, I did this when that happened,” he joked while covering his eyes.

The fact that Hemsworth said “people” gives us hope that Jane (Natalie Portman) will get the chance to wield Mjolnir when she takes on the Thor mantle in Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will this be the first time a Marvel Cinematic Universe hero will get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return of Taika Waititi, who became a household name after successfully directing Thor: Ragnarok. In addition to Hemsworth and Portman, the movie will also see the return of Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, who will get to embrace her character’s LGBTQ side.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.