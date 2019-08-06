Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Favorite Scene in Avengers: Endgame

.@ChrisHemsworth tells us his favorite scene in Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame! Bring home the biggest movie ever today: https://t.co/j6WuDxta3D pic.twitter.com/Tuuswttc3n — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 5, 2019

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth revealed his favorite scene from the film in a promotional video released by Marvel Studios on Twitter. Hemsworth says his favorite scene is when Thor, his character, swaps hammers with Captain America (Chris Evans) after Cap proves worthy enough to wield Mjolnir. For a moment, Thor passes Captain America Stormbreaker and takes Mjolnir back, but then decides that Cap should keep “the little one.” You can watch the moment in the video above.

Avengers: Endgame is now the highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide, having surpassed Avatar. The film’s box office gross stands at $2.79 billion.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame opened with the first $1 billion global debut in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo added, “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters. It is also now available on Digital and comes to Blu-ray on August 13th.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.