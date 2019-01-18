‘Avengers: Endgame’ Stars Reveal Who They Hate the Most

2019 is going to be a huge year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but 2018 was especially important since it marked ten years since the first film, Iron Man, was released. A special moment of celebration came when most of the MCU cast got together to take a giant group photo.

83 Marvel stars assembled for the photo and among them were Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier). The two actors visited The Late Late Show with James Corden this week and dished on the photoshoot, revealing their least favorite co-star.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Who out of the people there do you both hate the most?”, Corden asked.

Both Smulders and Stan were taken aback by the joke question, which gave them both a big laugh.

“What?!,” she asked.

However, Stan took charge and gave his answer quickly.

“Tom Holland, of course.” he joked.

“Sweet, sweet young Tom Holland,” Smulders replied.

“Can’t wait for him to do another movie at sea,” Stan added with pretend disdain.

This was a hilarious reference to Holland’s history with water-related films. In 2012, a teenage Holland co-starred in the Oscar-nominated film, The Impossible. The movie told the story of a tourist family caught in the aftermath of the devastating tsunami that hit Thailand in 2004.

Holland was also featured in the 2015 film In the Heart of the Sea alongside fellow MCU star, Chris Hemsworth. This time, the characters found themselves on a sinking whaling ship in 1820.

The actor will be starring in the upcoming film The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role. While there’s no confirmation on whether or not the sea will be involved, the word “voyage” does imply a boat trip.

Smulders and Stan also talked about what it was like taking the infamous group photo, saying they didn’t mind not being front and center.

“The last time I saw you was at that 10th anniversary Vanity Fair photo,” Stan said to Smulders.

“That was a really weird day,” she replied, “There was this Vanity Fair shoot where it was like every actor, director, writer, producer in this shot.”

“It was sort of like showing up to a wedding reception,” she added. “There is this giant cut-out of where everyone was supposed to sit and stand so you had to look for your name and see where you were standing, and then you can’t help but compare, like, who am I next to?”

“We were not at the front,” Stan joked.

“We were not at the front, we were not sitting next to Robert Downey Jr.,” she laughed.

While they may not be the top-billed names in the MCU, the two actors have certainly held their own in the franchise. You can see Smulders as Maria Hill next in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While Stan is being tight-lipped about whether or not Bucky will reappear in Avengers: Endgame, the actor is listed as a cast member on IMDB whereas Smulders is not.

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on Jully 5th, 2019.